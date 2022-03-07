Dec. 20, 1927—March 2, 2022

GLEN FALLS — Viola P. Matteson, 94, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side March 2, 2022 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center. She was born December 20, 1927 in Granville, New York to Harold A. and Anna R. (Hannibal) Lee.

Viola spent her formative education years in a one-room schoolhouse in North Bend, down the road from the family farm, the “1880 House,” and “moved up” to attend and graduate from Granville High School in 1943 at the age of 15. She went on to attend Albany Business College while working as a bookkeeper. Throughout her career, Viola worked at various local businesses, eventually retiring from Evergreen Bank after 20+ years of service.

As a young girl she met the future love of her life, the late Myron B. Matteson, and upon his return from World War II they married at Christ Church Methodist in 1948 and were together 54 years. Together they raised their four children in Glens Falls.

Viola was a longstanding member of Christ Church United Methodist — especially enjoying the “Keen-agers” luncheons. She also attended various programs at the Glens Falls Senior Center and was a volunteer with the Glens Falls Hospital Guild for many years.

Besides her parents, Viola is predeceased by her husband, Myron; her oldest son, Kevin; sister, Dorothy “Golda” Gresser and her husband Howard; sister, Florence L. Hall and her husband Douglas; and brother, Floyd E. Lee.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters: Vicki of Glens Falls and Laura and her husband Steve Verrow of South Florida; son, Glenn and his wife Kristine; and cherished granddaughter, Abigail of South Glens Falls; nephew, William and his wife Sandy Gresser of East Greenbush; great niece, Amy and her husband Darrell Robertson; and great-great niece, Ginevra of San Jose, CA.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the team of caregivers from Neighbors NY and later the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Center for the care and support these last few years.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Calling hours are scheduled from noon till 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Viola’s memory to the Glens Falls Hospital Guild; Fort Hudson Nursing Center Activities Fund, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY; and the South High Marathon Dance, www.shmd.org, which aids many local families.

