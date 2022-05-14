GLENS FALLS — Viola Marie Wells, 76, of Glens Falls went home to be with the lord on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

A native of Johnsburg, she was the daughter of her late adoptive parents Dewey and Sarah Smith and birth parents Edward and Frances Morehouse.

Viola was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who spent most of her life as a homemaker.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and was always excited to be with her grandchildren. Viola enjoyed frequenting garage sales and was always up for negotiating a good deal. She also loved to write poetry.

Viola is survived by her husband, Wilbur “Dickie” Wells; her sister, Mary Kettle; her stepchildren: Toochie Wells and Jeffrey Breault; her grandchildren: Alicia and Michael Tatum, Thomas and Fawn Center and Tyanne Carpenter; her great-grandchildren: Myles Tatum, Kaylynn Warrington, Alexander Warrington, Olivia Faxon, Isabella Center and Ethan Center, Alana Mellen, Jessie Carpenter and Kaiden Whiting; also, by her dear friend Terry Hermance (better known as baby bear). She loved them all dearly.

In addition to her parents, Viola was predeceased by her son Scott McCormick and her sister-in-law June Wells.

“Please tell Dick I love him. He is my hero, my knight in shining armor. Give him a kiss for me.”

Family and friends are invited to attend the burial on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bay Street Cemetery on Bay Street in Glens Falls.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.