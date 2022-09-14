March 6, 1943—Aug. 29, 2022

MORRISONVILLE — Viola Faith Raymo, 79, of Morrisonville, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at the Essex Center, Elizabethtown.

She was born in Rochester, VT, on March 6, 1943, the daughter of Albert Andrew and Aurelia Jennette (Whitmore) Raymo.

Viola graduated high school in 1961 from Newcomb Central. She worked various jobs while raising a family. Viola had three children of which are girls; one of her girls was given up for adoption.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Joyce and husband, Kevin Anderson of Morrisonville, Lawrence Saltus of Port Henry, and Jeannette Ryan of Ticonderoga; brother, Neil Raymo and wife, Christine of Nova Scotia, Canada; three grandchildren: William Caron of Middlebury, VT, Lorrie Caron of Morrisonville, and Autumn Ryan of Ticonderoga; step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her companion, Bill Johnson; and son-in-law, Mike Ryan.

Honoring her wishes there will be no public calling hours or services. Burial in Newcomb Cemetery will be private. There will be a gathering at the Anderson home at a later date.

Donations in memory of Viola Faith Raymo may be made to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 643-9055. To make a floral purchase, offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Viola Faith Raymo please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com.