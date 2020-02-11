May 2, 1934 — Feb. 7, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Vincent “Jim” Cardinale of South Glen Falls passed away on Friday morning Feb. 7th surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 2, 1934 in Fort Edward, New York to Italian immigrants Antonio and Nunzicata (Pagano) Cardinale, Jim was one of nine children.
As he was raised by his aunt and uncle, Jim learned at a very young age what hard work and perseverance was. He completed some schooling in Fort Edward, but left early to go work on a family farm. Eventually leaving to join the U.S. Army. Serving his country was one of his proudest moments. Before leaving, he met and married the love of his life, Lois Lyons, together they began their love story stationed in El Paso, Texas.
After coming back to the area Jim was a mechanic at various repair shops working long hours to support his family. In 1961, he opened Jim’s Atlantic later becoming Jim’s Arco on Main Street in South Glens Falls. He later moved down the road to what is now known as Cardinale’s Car Care. He was so very proud of this accomplishment as he was in the process of watching the second and third generations successions.
Jim was known as a master mechanic and a collector of EVERYTHING. He was an old car enthusiast and a man with a heart of gold. With a warm smile, he was always eager to help out the less fortunate, especially if they needed a new radiator hose or a shot of whiskey.
Family and friends were everything to Jim, dad or gramps. His greatest birthday gift was his daughter, MaryJo, born on his 24th birthday. Jim and Lois continued their love story with four sons, Peter, Mark, Jay and Jamie whom he was extremely proud of all their accomplishments, dedication and hard work.
One of his fondness memories was traveling with Lois and their son, Mark, all over the country. Jim enjoyed his car club, going to car shows and had quite the collection of antique cars. He loved vacationing in Florida and had many friends across the country. In his later years, he enjoyed his camp on the Hudson River, clam bakes, snowmobiling, boating and tinkering in his garage.
Beside his parents Jim was predeceased by his sibling, Frank, Carman, Joseph, Samuel, Anthony and Carmella. One of Jim’s toughest moments was losing his best friend and son-in-law Stephen “Spoon” Barody.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Lois, of 63 years; his sister Josephine Harris; his daughter MaryJo Barody (Dave); his sons Peter (Michelle) Cardinale, Jay (Patricia) Cardinale, Mark (Ander) Cardinale and Jamie (Stacey) Cardinale; his grandchildren Geremia, Adrianne, Lyndsey, Michael, Jason, Kristina, Justin, Collin, Dylan, Trey, Gavin, Cameron, Ashlynn, Aidan and his favorite grand-fur babies Blacky and Ellie; his great-grandchildren: Logan, Liliana and Stevie, Tye, Brodie, Cody, Hunter, Stella and Spencer. All of us will forever miss his “gimme nobasz (kisses)” immensely. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends as well as his Southern son, Rick, and his side kid, Randy Barrett.
The Family would like to thank those special angels toward the end of dad’s journey Elaine, Brett, Cheryl, Brad and Shaun the wonderful nurses at the Pines. Thank you all for your love and support.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Burial will be held in the spring at a later date to be announced at the Gerald B.H Solomon Saratoga National Veterans Cemetery in Saratoga.
Memorial donations in Jim’s memory can be made to Fisher House, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.
To view Jim’s Book of Memories and to post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com
