May 2, 1934 — Feb. 7, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Vincent “Jim” Cardinale of South Glen Falls passed away on Friday morning Feb. 7th surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 2, 1934 in Fort Edward, New York to Italian immigrants Antonio and Nunzicata (Pagano) Cardinale, Jim was one of nine children.

As he was raised by his aunt and uncle, Jim learned at a very young age what hard work and perseverance was. He completed some schooling in Fort Edward, but left early to go work on a family farm. Eventually leaving to join the U.S. Army. Serving his country was one of his proudest moments. Before leaving, he met and married the love of his life, Lois Lyons, together they began their love story stationed in El Paso, Texas.

After coming back to the area Jim was a mechanic at various repair shops working long hours to support his family. In 1961, he opened Jim’s Atlantic later becoming Jim’s Arco on Main Street in South Glens Falls. He later moved down the road to what is now known as Cardinale’s Car Care. He was so very proud of this accomplishment as he was in the process of watching the second and third generations successions.