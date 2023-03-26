Vincent Cristaldi

May 11, 1932 - March 22, 2023

SHUSHAN — Vincent Cristaldi, 90, of Shushan, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital. He was born May 11, 1932 in Brooklyn the son of the late Anthony and Josephine (D'Agostino) Cristaldi.

Vince graduated from Cambridge Central School in 1950 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was awarded the Bronze Star and was very proud of serving his country for 20 years.

Following his career with the Air Force, he was a car salesman for several auto dealerships in the area and retired from Orange Motors in Albany.

Vince was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Cambridge and the Captain Maxson Post 634 American Legion in Cambridge. He loved sports especially local high school sports and was a fan of the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers and enjoyed playing and watching golf. Vince enjoyed mowing his lawn, cooking, especially making homemade lasagna and ravioli. He loved watching old western movies, enjoyed being with his family and looked forward to his 3 o'clock cocktail.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers: Frank and Anthony Cristaldi.

Vince is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty (Ingersoll) Cristaldi who he married January 24, 1955; his children: Lynn (Gerald) White of Queensbury, Melanie (George) LeBlanc of Jacksonville, FL, Steven (Sylvia) Cristaldi of Shushan, Ronald Cristaldi of Myrtle Beach, SC and Michael (Sue) Cristaldi of Cambridge; a brother, Richard (Carol) Cristaldi of Clinton, NY; grandchildren: Heather, Cynthia, Taylor, Danielle and Andrea; great-grandchildren: Ben, Adam, Maddy, Cameron and Avery.

A service with military honors will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 260, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.