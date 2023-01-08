April 4, 1933—Dec. 2, 2022

Vincent Charles Murphy, born April 4, 1933 was called to God on Dec. 2, 2022.

The son of Honora (“Gingo”) and Charles (“Gussie”) Murphy, Vincent joins his parents, brother, John, brother, Paul and sister-in-law, Pat, brother, Leo and sister-in-law, Patty Murphy, in heaven.

Vincent was born and raised in Whitehall, NY before enlisting in the U.S. Navy to serve his country during the Korean War. Upon discharge he entered Castleton State Teachers College, where he met his first wife Sandra Tucker, mother of his four children: Jill, Kevin, Brian and Mathew. Vincent taught U.S. History at Corinth Central School until his retirement in 1988. “Mr. Murphy” was a favorite of all the students at Corinth High.

In his retirement Vincent kept busy with courier jobs, golf and outings to the track with close friend Nick Mattino.

He is survived by his second wife, Linda Osterhaudt; her four children; and Jill’s husband, Steve Baboulis; Brian’s wife, Shelley Murphy; longtime companion, Lynn LaSalle; grandchildren: Sean Murphy, Laura Baboulis, Caitlyn Murphy, Mathew Baboulis and his wife, Elizabeth, Shaelyn Murphy, Deirdre Murphy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY.

Burial with military honors will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussng & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518-584-5373).

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.