July 16, 1947 — April 17, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS and NAPLES, FL — Victoria “Vicky” Carmen Abbale of Saratoga Springs and Naples, Florida passed peacefully on April 17, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital.

Vicky was born July 16, 1947 at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan and shortly after moved to Cuba where her mother worked at the American Embassy in Havana.

After the Revolution, Vicky and her mother moved back stateside to Miami, Florida. Vicky attended Saint Joseph’s Academy Private High School. She then attended Mt. Sinai School of Nursing where she met her husband Robert and earned her LPN certification.

After a 30 year pediatric nursing career she founded “Nails by Vicky”, her own shop for manicures and pedicures. Vicky and her husband, Robert enjoyed Saratoga Springs in the summer and Naples in the winter for the last 15 years of her life. Married in 1969, they celebrated 50 years of marriage. Vicky had a passion for music and dancing. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Vicky is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters, Gina Alden and husband Robert and Deborah Abbale and husband Keith Davis; and five grandchildren, Isabel, Madison, Nicholas, Kianna and Jaxson.