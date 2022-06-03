Victoria Marie Johnson

Jan. 3, 1961—June 1, 2022

MOREAU — After eight-and-a-half years of battling inflammatory breast cancer, Victoria “Vickie” Marie (Farnsworth) Johnson, 61, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her son’s home, with her loving family by her side. She fought hard, with all her might, for as long as she could; she never gave up. Vickie was born on Jan. 3, 1961, at Glens Falls Hospital to parents Harry Farnsworth Jr. and Viola (Fedor) Farnsworth.

Raised on a farm, Vickie learned the value of hard work. She adapted that mindset throughout her life, and always gave her jobs 100%. Most of her professional life was dedicated to retail work, which allowed her personality to shine and ethics to be praised. Many of her co-workers and subordinates have been inspired by Vickie, loved her, and stayed in touch throughout the years.

In 1980, she gave birth to her son, Scott Johnson Jr., and she knew from that moment what unconditional love truly felt like. She and her then-husband, Scott Johnson Sr., had a second child — a daughter — Danielle Johnson, in 1981. Vickie loved being a mother and wife and, as with everything she did, she gave her all to doing the best she could. She managed to successfully balance home and work life and somehow, made it look easy. Vickie would go on and welcome the blessing of 5 grandchildren in the 2000s: Trinity, Kaylee, Paige, Scott III, and Matthew. Her children and grandchildren filled her heart with joy, and she was so proud of each of them.

Later on in her life, she moved around for a few years with her favorite little buddy, her dog Max. During this time, she was able to find herself and explore new passions. She met and fell in love with her fiancee, Allan Stevens, in Massena. It was during this time, at age 53, that Vickie was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer. Eventually, she and Allan moved back to her hometown, Moreau, so she could be closer to her family.

Traveling was a passion for Vickie. Some of her favorite trips were to New Hampshire, Niagara Falls, Florida, Arizona, QVC headquarters (she and her sisters were big fans), and Family Feud auditions. Her love of “glamping” brought her to many places with Allan, her sister Valeria, and her brother-in-law Parker. If the places she visited had a casino nearby, Vickie would try her luck at the slots. Lady Luck seemed to always be on her side as she typically would win. She also loved to dance and would do so freely. One of her biggest passions in life was gardening. She loved flowers, especially blue carnations.

An organization was set up in honor of Vickie (Vickie’s IBC Angels) so she could share her cancer story and journey. During her journey, she received a tremendous amount of love and support. A couple special events in which she participated were the South High Marathon Dance and the Miss Pink Pageant. Vickie loved these experiences, and her family is deeply grateful for those organizations. The family also would like to say a special thank you to Dawn Streicher and her children, Raelee and Silas, for opening their home and hearts to Vickie and her family during the most difficult times.

Vickie gave selflessly, loved unconditionally, and lived life to the fullest. Her strength, altruism and fun-loving personality will forever be remembered. She loved hosting people and was always willing to help anyone she could. She was her father’s guiding light in his later years, helped people move, would lend an ear, and offered advice to many... all while keeping that smile on her face that we all know and love.

Survivors include: her mother, Viola Fedor-Farnsworth of Moreau; fiancee, Allan Stevens of Moreau; son, Scott Johnson Jr. of Moreau; daughter, Danielle (Johnson) Green and son-in-law, Michael Green of Queensbury; sister and brother-in-law, Valeria and Parker Crossley of Moreau; brother, Dan Farnsworth of Moreau; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Jamie Farnsworth of Moreau; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Jeffrey Ellis of Fort Ann; grandchildren, Trinity Nason, Kaylee Johnson, Paige DeFreest, Scott Johnson III, and Matthew Johnson; her special dog, Amber; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Vickie was predeceased by her father, Harry Farnsworth Jr.; grandparents; nephew, Daniel Farnsworth; and cousin, John Kushnier.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. In honor of Vickie’s favorite color, her family invites everyone to wear something blue during the calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Rite of Committal will follow Mass at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmer funeralhome.com.