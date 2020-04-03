Victoria Jean Lloyd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 3, 1941— March 28, 2020

ATHOL — Vicki J. Lloyd, 78, of High Street passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in her home.

Born July 3, 1941, she was the daughter of John “Jack” Cameron and Mae Bronzene Cameron.

An avid photographer, Vicki took great pleasure in capturing shots of nature around her home. Specifically, the birds and wildlife outside her kitchen window. Her other hobbies included square dancing, bowling, ice fishing, and snowmobiling.

In her youth and well into her life she was an admirer of speed and freedom in the form of mopeds, motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, and her prized cherry red Pontiac Firebird.

Generations of children grew up knowing Vicki as their school bus driver. She drove for both Warrensburg and Lake George Central Schools and retired in 2003.

She was quick to laugh and loved visiting with friends, neighbors, and family. Her favorite season was autumn. Each fall, she took an annual trip to Vermont to go apple picking. She insisted that the dropped apples always made for the sweetest apple sauce.