Victoria Jean Lloyd

July 3, 1941— March 28, 2020
ATHOL — Vicki J. Lloyd, 78, of High Street passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in her home.
Born July 3, 1941, she was the daughter of John “Jack” Cameron and Mae Bronzene Cameron.
An avid photographer, Vicki took great pleasure in capturing shots of nature around her home. Specifically, the birds and wildlife outside her kitchen window. Her other hobbies included square dancing, bowling, ice fishing, and snowmobiling.
In her youth and well into her life she was an admirer of speed and freedom in the form of mopeds, motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, and her prized cherry red Pontiac Firebird.
Generations of children grew up knowing Vicki as their school bus driver. She drove for both Warrensburg and Lake George Central Schools and retired in 2003.
She was quick to laugh and loved visiting with friends, neighbors, and family. Her favorite season was autumn. Each fall, she took an annual trip to Vermont to go apple picking. She insisted that the dropped apples always made for the sweetest apple sauce.
She loved cooking for her children and grandchildren. Particularly her famous macaroni and cheese and pot roast. Meals always ended with a homemade dessert. Typically oatmeal raisin cookies or a pie made with whatever fruit was currently in season.
A lover of animals, she consistently had an adopted critter curled up around her feet. Probably because she always had small treats stashed in her pockets.
For nearly 15 years, Vicki was an active volunteer with the Thurman Volunteer Fire Company. In 1996, she served as the company’s president.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Daniel Cameron; her sister, Jacquelyn Bronzene Cernak; and her son, Thomas Grover. She will be joining her best girlfriends Yvonne MacNeill, Debbie Constantineau, and Judy Laflure.
She is survived by her partner of 36 years, Allen “Cub” Parker, as well as her children, Raymond Grover (Dorothy), Felicia Orton (John), Carole (Randy) Craig, Gina Lloyd; her seven grandchildren Rommel Wood, Thomas Grover, Tristyn Grover, Sean Grover, Lauren Grover, Robin Orton, and Cameron Grover; and one great-grandchild, Mercy Mahan.
At Vicki’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.
Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
