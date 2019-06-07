March 29, 1946—June 4, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Victor “Vic” G. Thomas, 73, passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born on March 29, 1946, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Preston Thomas and Myrtle (Whittemore) Thomas.
Vic was a graduate of Queensbury High School, class of 1964.
For 6 years, he served in the Air Force National Guard located in Schenectady.
In 2001, Vic retired from Niagara Mohawk after over 30 years as a service technician.
Vic absolutely loved his home and caring for it in all ways. He was an avid gardener, who furnished vegetables to friends and those in need. He was most proud of his tomatoes and pumpkins when they came into season. He delighted many commuters and cyclists with his pumpkin displays at harvest-time and provided further joy at Christmastime with his snowmen displayed in his field. He was also always available to exercise his “roto-tilling” talents, especially at the Bay Road Gardens.
With his life partner, Debbie, Vic discovered the “cruise“ world and never missed an opportunity for travel.
In addition to his parents, Preston and Myrtle Thomas; Vic was predeceased by his grandparents, Clayton and Nell Thomas.
Those left to cherish his memory are his long-time companion, Debra Tatro; his sister, Winnie (Jack) Streeter of Honeoye Falls; his brother, Lynn Thomas of West Fort Ann; and several nieces and nephews, Amy Ackerson (Manny D’Ambrosio,) Michael Streeter, Kari Thomas, Greg Streeter (Daphne); also many cousins and lifelong friends.
Calling hours will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A graveside service will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street, with Father Karl Kuhn officiating.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Jamie Masson and staff at Glens Falls Hospital ICU.
In loving memory of Vic, contributions may be made to Queensbury Central Vol. Fire Department located at 17 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
