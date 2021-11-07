Jan. 26, 1929—Oct. 30, 2021

QUEEENSBURY — Victor Marc “Uncle Vic” Lefebvre, 92, of 80 Aviation Road, Queensbury passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side October 30, 2021.

Born January 26, 1929 in Lake George, the son of the late Victor F. and Mary Jane (Jubar) Lefebvre.

Vic attended Lake George Central School, and following his graduation, he joined the U.S. Army where he honorably served from 1947 to 1952.

On March 9, 1952, he married his loving wife, the late Celia P. Norton of Lake George.

As a young boy, he served as an altar boy and sang in the choir at Sacred Heart Church in Lake George, which he continued for over 20 years.

He was proud that his father and mother were among the Charter Members of the Lake George American Legion, an organization he joined when returning from his four years of serving his country, which he served tirelessly for over 60 years. Serving in all elected offices and as Commander six times. It became his joy to oversee the activities as Chairman of the Memorial Day Parade Committee for many years. Although he remained active well into his 80’s, his favorite times were spent with his comrades in the 40 and 8. Because of his dedication, he was invited to become a “Voyageur” in this Honor Society of Veterans, serving additional programs in service to the community where he became known as “Uncle Vic.” He was honored to become Assistant to the National Commander of the 40 and 8 in 2012.

After working as an electrician for Galloway Electric in Lake George for many years, it led to his own contracting business “Vic Etc” known by many.

In addition to his beloved wife “CeCe” of 59 years, he was predeceased by his sister Mary Chandler and one daughter Marie Anona Plude.

He is survived by two sons: Larry P. (Wendy), Jeffrey M.; and one daughter, JoEllen “Jodi” Gijanto (Richard); one son-in-law, John Plude; a plethora of grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and a special friend Mary Smith.

At his request, there will be no calling hours. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George with a gathering of his family and friends afterwards.

The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Robert Evans, his staff, his favorite nurse April, Phil and the entire staff of High Peaks Hospice during his illness.

The family suggests that memorial donations in his name be made to Clinton County 40/8, Nurses Training Program, c/o American Legion Post 20, 162 Quarry Road, Plattsburg, NY 12901.

