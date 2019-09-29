March 5, 1950 — Sept. 28, 2019
GANSEVOORT — Victor L. Smith Jr., a resident of West River Road, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, Vermont.
Born March 5, 1950 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Victor and Ethel Smith Sr.
Victor was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and had served with the Military Police during the Vietnam War. He had been a self-employed mason for several years and had owned the Brownsville Pub in Gansevoort. He enjoyed playing pool and was a member of the Tuesday Night Men’s League. He was an avid outdoorsman and liked to hunt and fish. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Judy.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Susan Smith of Gansevoort; one son, Michael (Jessica) Smith of Gansevoort; sisters, Rose Winchell and Betty Gavin (Wayne), both of Gansevoort; one brother, Robert Smith of Virginia; two granddaughters, Emily and Sadie Smith of Gansevoort; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, with Pastor Paul Dufford, officiating. Burial will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.
Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made in his memory to the Gansevoort Fire Dept.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
