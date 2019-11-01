Nov. 28, 1927 — Oct. 30, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Victor Bombard, 91, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019 at the Warren Center in Queensbury, after having been a resident of the Cronin High Rise for 13 years.
Born in Glens Falls on Nov. 28, 1927 to the late Howard and Bessie (Kingsley) Bombard, Vic was known by all as a man of infinite kindness and razor-sharp wit, never without a smile on his face or a twinkle in his bright blue eyes.
Vic joins the love of his life and wife of 56 years, Shirley Bombard in heaven, and is also predeceased by his three brothers, Albert “Al” Bombard, Dewey Bombard and William Bombard.
Vic was a Glens Falls native who served in Korea as a corporal in the U.S. Army in his younger years. He cherished his four children, Laurie Hill and her husband, Don, Susan Loucks and her husband, Kevin, Rick Bombard and his wife, Dale and Thom Bombard and his wife, Debbie. He also loved to spoil his 10 grandchildren, Victoria Seabury (Gavin), Jennifer Skidmore, Kevin McKinney, Kelly Heck (Kevin), Steve Bombard (Lynne), Jeff Bombard (Tegan), Pete Bombard and his fiance, Tracey, Brian Bombard (Trish), Ashley Renfro and Adam Bombard; 13 great-grandchildren will also cherish the memories of their GiGi.
Vic was, above all else, a family man. Nothing gave him deeper joy than spending time with those he held dear — not even a New York Yankees win, though this was certainly a close second. Vic spent many evenings watching westerns and reruns of old TV shows with his family, and enjoyed visits to Disney World, making sure to take a ride on It’s a Small World (his wife Shirley’s favorite ride). His joy and zest for life were contagious and he carried with him a quiet, humble strength that was evident to all who were fortunate enough to know him. He gave the strongest, most comforting hugs, even at the very end. His spirit never faltered.
Calling hours will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Regan Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Church of the Messiah, 296 Glen St., Glens Falls.
Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Vic’s name may be made to the Open Door Mission at 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
His family would like to extend their gratitude to the compassionate staff at the Warren Center as well as Dr. Robert Evans and Dr. Anne Evans for their care and kindness.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
