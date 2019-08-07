{{featured_button_text}}

DELMAR — Vickie Drinkwine passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2019 after courageous battles with breast cancer, surrounded by her family and friends.

Born and raised in Ticonderoga, a proud Sentinel, she relocated to Albany when she was reacquainted with her lifetime love and husband, Gary Drinkwine. Vickie was a self-diagnosed “Crazy Cat Lady.” Along with her love of cats, and animals in general, she enjoyed crafts and the practice of Reiki. She also looked forward to her annual plunge into Lake George with her lifelong girlfriends. She was well-known and loved for her large personality and even larger laugh. Vickie was well loved among her coworkers at DePaula/Orange Ford in Albany.

Her parents are Mildred (Benway) and the late Charles Goff Sr.

Vickie is survived by her husband of 19 years, Gary Drinkwine; and stepsons, Keith (Lisa) and Kevin (Andrea) Drinkwine; his mother, Mildred Goff; brother, Charles (Nancy) Goff Jr.; nephews, Brian (Sandra), Timothy (Amy) and Daniel Goff; sister, Kay (Walter) Wells; nephews, Wyatt (Jessika) and Tyler (Vanessa) Wells; brother, Richard (Theresa) Goff; nephew and niece, Christopher (Carolyn) and Abigail Goff; and sister, Theresa Daniels; and nieces and nephew Casey (Eric), Cullen and Kateri Kuhlow; as well as countless family and friends.

Vickie was predeceased by her father, Charles Goff Sr.; many uncles and aunts; as well as her granddaughter, Josephine Burritt Drinkwine.

Her family would like to thank Dr. Theodoulou of NYOH. Also the incredible physicians and nursing staff at St. Peter’s Hospital, specifically Dr. Savage and especially the Hospice Inn care team.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Friends Comforting Friends, 25 Steamboat Landing, Ticonderoga, NY 12883; or Kitten Angels 233 Houseman St., Mayfield, NY 12117-3948.

A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at the Delmar Reformed Church, Delmar. Reception to follow. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Ticonderoga.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments