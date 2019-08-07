DELMAR — Vickie Drinkwine passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2019 after courageous battles with breast cancer, surrounded by her family and friends.
Born and raised in Ticonderoga, a proud Sentinel, she relocated to Albany when she was reacquainted with her lifetime love and husband, Gary Drinkwine. Vickie was a self-diagnosed “Crazy Cat Lady.” Along with her love of cats, and animals in general, she enjoyed crafts and the practice of Reiki. She also looked forward to her annual plunge into Lake George with her lifelong girlfriends. She was well-known and loved for her large personality and even larger laugh. Vickie was well loved among her coworkers at DePaula/Orange Ford in Albany.
Her parents are Mildred (Benway) and the late Charles Goff Sr.
Vickie is survived by her husband of 19 years, Gary Drinkwine; and stepsons, Keith (Lisa) and Kevin (Andrea) Drinkwine; his mother, Mildred Goff; brother, Charles (Nancy) Goff Jr.; nephews, Brian (Sandra), Timothy (Amy) and Daniel Goff; sister, Kay (Walter) Wells; nephews, Wyatt (Jessika) and Tyler (Vanessa) Wells; brother, Richard (Theresa) Goff; nephew and niece, Christopher (Carolyn) and Abigail Goff; and sister, Theresa Daniels; and nieces and nephew Casey (Eric), Cullen and Kateri Kuhlow; as well as countless family and friends.
Vickie was predeceased by her father, Charles Goff Sr.; many uncles and aunts; as well as her granddaughter, Josephine Burritt Drinkwine.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Theodoulou of NYOH. Also the incredible physicians and nursing staff at St. Peter’s Hospital, specifically Dr. Savage and especially the Hospice Inn care team.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Friends Comforting Friends, 25 Steamboat Landing, Ticonderoga, NY 12883; or Kitten Angels 233 Houseman St., Mayfield, NY 12117-3948.
A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at the Delmar Reformed Church, Delmar. Reception to follow. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Ticonderoga.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.