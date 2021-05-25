Aug. 30, 1943—May 21, 2021
SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Veronica Ruth Fuller, 77, of South Glens Falls, NY passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at The Glens Falls Center. She was born on August 30, 1943 in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of the late Edwin R. and Marion (Eldridge) Fuller.
She was a graduate of Glens Falls High School Class of 1961 and also attended Adirondack Community College. She worked in various local businesses and finished her career as a clerk in Warren County Offices. Veronica loved animals and had many over the years – her favorite being Kate. She became a collector of dollhouses and miniatures, and enjoyed taking trips on the Moreau Community Center’s bus.
Veronica is survived by two brothers: Robert (Lois) Fuller of Conway, SC and Clifford (Robin) Fuller of Inverness, FL; niece and nephews: Carrie Freed, Todd Fuller and William Fuller and also several grand nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Nancy Sakayan, Carole Saladin and Veronica’s stepdaughter, Cathy Maggiacomo for their love and support and to The Glens Falls Center’s staff for their care for Veronica. They also wish to extend a special thank you to Lisa Walkup and Melissa McAleer for their care and compassion during Veronica’s illness.
At Veronica’s request there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be held at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.