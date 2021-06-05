Nov. 24, 1919—May 27, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Veronica Cucinello, 101, passed away May 27, 2021 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Fort Edward, NY.

Born November 24, 1919, in Fountain Springs, PA. She was the daughter of Peter and Eva Machokis.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sister Agnes H. Barrett who passed in 2013 and her loving husband Lawrence Cucinello, who died in 2004.

She is survived by her son Robert Cucinello and his dear and loving companion Meme Melo of Clemons;

her daughter Ann Marie and her husband Nathaniel Baker of Granville; three grandchildren: Stacey Hertz

and her loving companion Alex Fedovskiy of Atlanta, GA, Tara Theilen and her husband Matt, of Carson City, NV, Bret Forest and his wife Holly of Atlanta, GA. Six great-grandchildren: Ethan, Alex and Rachel Hertz of Atlanta, GA, Zoe Theilen of Carson City, NV and Shiloh and Sawyer Forest of Atlanta, GA; several nieces and nephews.

ln accordance with Veronica’s wishes there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be conducted in July at Clemons Cemetery.