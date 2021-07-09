Feb. 3, 1958—July 3, 2021
GREENFIELD CENTER — Vernon Richard “Rick” Palmer, 63, of Greenfield Center, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 3, 2021.
Born on February 3, 1958 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Vernon and Jean Palmer. He attended South Glens Falls High School.
Rick was a fun and outgoing guy, who could crack a joke in any situation. He was a hard worker and spent most of his life working in the janitorial field. Rick was the happiest when he was outdoors riding around on his four-wheeler and snowmobile with his kids. He spent his days off just tinkering around in the garage. Rick enjoyed watching wrestling, old movies and listening to “good old tunes”, as he would say.
Unfortunately, Rick had a stroke two years ago and has suffered with declining health issues since. He spent his remaining days happily living life his way with his very good friend of 40 years, David Ash and Wendy Seney.
Rick is survived by his six children: Shawn Palmer and his wife, April of Saratoga Springs, Jason Palmer and his wife, Danielle of Watervliet, Jeffrey Palmer and his wife, Jenn of West Lebanon NH, Brittany Palmer and Donald Palmer, both of Littleton, NH and Jonathan Palmer of Saratoga Springs; his nine grandchildren: Tyler, Evan, Kody, Parker, Max, Blakeley, Ava, Sophie and Araya; as well as his two sisters: Laurie Reiter and her husband, Clarence of Warsaw, NY and Gloria Cole of Glens Falls, NY.
Friends may call, Tuesday, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
A graveside service will be held, following the calling hours, Tuesday, at Southside Cemetery in Glens Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
