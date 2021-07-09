Feb. 3, 1958—July 3, 2021

GREENFIELD CENTER — Vernon Richard “Rick” Palmer, 63, of Greenfield Center, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 3, 2021.

Born on February 3, 1958 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Vernon and Jean Palmer. He attended South Glens Falls High School.

Rick was a fun and outgoing guy, who could crack a joke in any situation. He was a hard worker and spent most of his life working in the janitorial field. Rick was the happiest when he was outdoors riding around on his four-wheeler and snowmobile with his kids. He spent his days off just tinkering around in the garage. Rick enjoyed watching wrestling, old movies and listening to “good old tunes”, as he would say.

Unfortunately, Rick had a stroke two years ago and has suffered with declining health issues since. He spent his remaining days happily living life his way with his very good friend of 40 years, David Ash and Wendy Seney.