BROADALBIN—Vernon J. “Butch” Canape, Jr., 80, of MacVean Road, Broadalbin passed away on Thursday December 3, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.

He was born in Amsterdam on February 12, 1940 a son of Vernon and Madeline Canape and was a 1957 graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School. After graduation he enlisted in the Marine Corp. and later graduated from Barry University in Miami, FL with a Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy. He was a lifelong area resident.

Vernon started his insurance career in 1967 with Metropolitan and quickly became very successful. He received many awards while working for Metropolitan including “Millionaire Club” and “President’s Club” status. In 1975, Vernon established his own business, opening Canape Insurance Agency. One of his proudest moments was having his son and then his grandson follow in his footsteps.