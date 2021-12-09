July 27, 1942—Dec. 7, 2021

KINGSBURY — Verna T. (Gonyea) Desourdy, 79, of Kingsbury, went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at her home after a short illness.

Born July 27, 1942 in Morrisonville, NY, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Marion (Robare) Gonyea.

Verna was a longtime resident of Hudson Falls and attended Hudson Falls Central Schools. On Jan. 7, 1959 she married John Desourdy at St. Paul’s church in Hudson Falls and they shared many happy years together.

Verna loved computer games and liked playing solitaire and bingo. She enjoyed her flower gardens and loved watching the birds and working in her yard. Verna was a good neighbor, sister-in-law and all-around good person. She will be sadly missed by many.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, John Desourdy; two brothers, Gary and Armond Gonyea; a sister-in-law, Pat Gonyea and her stepmother, Bertha Gonyea.

She is survived by her two children, Steve Desourdy and his companion, Robin Holcomb of Glens Falls and Sheri Waddell and her companion, Dan Waite of Kingsbury; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Marvin Gonyea and his wife, Jeanette, Donald Gonyea and his wife, Byrle, Gloria Bren, and Gerald Gonyea and his wife, Jenny; sisters and brother-in-law, Linda Gonyea, Marvin Desourdy and his wife, Margie; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her best friends, Sally Taft and Darel Earl.

The Rite of Committal will be conducted at noon on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at St. Paul’s Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Memorial donations may be made in Verna’s name to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804 or to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.