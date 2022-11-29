March 30, 1929—Nov. 15, 2022

ARGYLE — Vera Margaret Alden, 93, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Vera was born March 30, 1929, in Glens Falls to Roy and Isabel (Manley). She was the oldest of four children.

In addition to her parents, Vera was predeceased by her sisters, Ann Smith and Gladys Grassick; her brother, Howard Alden; a niece, Carmen, and a nephew, Duane.

Vera is survived by her sister-in-law, Gloria Alden, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was an active Jehovah’s Witness for many years. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. She was a very shy and loving person, always thought the best of them.

Thank you for the loving care she got from Robin Alden while living at home. Also, thank you for the wonderful care she got from the nurses and staff at the Washington Center in Argyle.

A Zoom service will take place Saturday, December 3, at 2 p.m. If you are interested in joining the service, please contact the Kingdom Hall on Mohican St. in Glens Falls.

A graveside ceremony will take place at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.