Nov. 29, 1930 — Aug. 11, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Vera M. Boghosian, 88, of Queensbury, died unexpectedly at her residence on Aug. 11, 2019.
Vera was born Nov. 29, 1930 in Glens Falls, to the late John Redmond and Amy (Hindes) Redmond Brown.
Vera married Thomas Boghosian on Sept. 13, 1952, in Glens Falls and the adventure of being a Pastor’s wife began. They served in Wesleyan Churches throughout upstate New York in Brookdale and Brant Lake, founded the Kirkville Community Church in Syracuse and pastored the Elizabeth Street Wesleyan Church in Plattsburgh.
Vera valued her home and family as well as education, taking courses at both Syracuse University and Houghton College. She taught, started or directed Nursery Schools in Houghton, Ballston Spa, Plattsburgh and Glens Falls.
Her husband, Tom predeceased her on March 23, 2015 after having shared 62 years of marriage.
In addition to her parents and husband, Vera was predeceased by her brothers, Russell Redmond and Lindy Redmond.
Vera is survived by her four children, whom she loved unconditionally and prayed for daily, Thomas (Cathleen) of Ballston Spa, Daniel (Deborah) of Gansevoort, Bruce (Pamela) of Galway and Dianne (Alan) Freestone of Saratoga Springs; nine grandchildren, Jordan (Nichole) and Elizabeth Boghosian, Brooke and Katlyn Boghosian, Melissa, Brandon and Darian (Cynthia) Boghosian, Chelsea (William) Smallridge and Justin Freestone; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Florence Burnham, John Redmond, Joyce Ross, Charles Redmond and Alison Bailey; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Vera’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Baker Funeral Home on Lafayette Street in Queensbury. Family and friends are invited to greet the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Graveside service will immediately follow at Brant Lake Cemetery.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
