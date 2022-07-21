Oct. 20, 1926—July 18, 2022

CORINTH — Vera L. Esposito, 95, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Oct. 20, 1926 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Clothier) Lillibridge.

Vera attended Corinth High School.

She married Raymond W. Esposito, Sr. on Dec. 8, 1957 in Saratoga Springs. The couple resided in Greenfield for several years, and then lived in Corinth for over 20 years. He passed away Jan. 7, 2009 following 51 years of marriage. Most recently she has been residing in Wilton.

Vera was first employed at Van Raalts Clothing Company in Saratoga Springs for few years and then worked for New York State at the Wilton Developmental Center for many years until her retirement.

She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Saratoga Springs for many years.

Vera enjoyed flowers, gardening, going on day trips, long rides with her son, Eric and stopping at a favorite restaurant along the way. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by one son, Eric Lillibridge; and five siblings, Bernard, Wilford “Bill”, June, Fern, and Faye.

Survivors include one son, Raymond Esposito, Jr. of Corinth; two grandchildren: Raymond Esposito III and Tanya Esposito; and several great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Esposito; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.

A Celebration of Vera and Eric’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Vera during her stay.

The family suggests that memorials take the form of donations to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 399 Union Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.