Vera Johnson
CAMBRIDGE — Vera Johnson, 84, of Cambridge, went to sleep on Saturday, August 7, 2021, unexpectedly after a lovely swim with friends.
Anyone who knew Vera, knew her by her laughter and good nature. Her love for LIFE, meeting new people, traveling and trying new adventures were her passions. Most were surprised that she worked up to two years ago, because she was full of life and vitality! Vera was a spiritual being who enjoyed engaging in spiritual conversations.
Vera was an accomplished chef, working at high-end restaurants. She danced with Red Foxx and worked for Bea Arthur (one of the Golden Girls) where she was exposed to much of the celebrity lifestyle during her employment. Many will miss her laughter and great sense of humor.
Vera is survived by sons: Charlie Sanders (Phyllis), Willie McGowan; daughters: Ada McGowan, and Virginia Lockett-Baaith (Rasheed); brother, Uston Lemon, Jr.; two sisters: Helen Glover and Fannie Glover (Samuel Lee Thomas III); Mark Sanders nephew, special relationship; 18 grand-children; 22 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She is predeceased by three sons: Samuel Roger Sanders, Jerome McGowan, and Johnny Lee Sanders; parents Ada and Uston (Ding) Lemon; brothers: James Lemon, Johnny Lemon, Joseph Lemon, and one sister, Harriett White.
Eulogy by Webster Carroll, followed by remarks from family and friends will take place Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. on the lawns next to Nichols-McCain Family Cemetery, 179 Scotch Hill Road, Cambridge, NY 12816. In celebration of Vera blue balloons (Vera's favorite color) will be released in her honor.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made in memory of Vera Johnson to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.