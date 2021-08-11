Vera Johnson

CAMBRIDGE — Vera Johnson, 84, of Cambridge, went to sleep on Saturday, August 7, 2021, unexpectedly after a lovely swim with friends.

Anyone who knew Vera, knew her by her laughter and good nature. Her love for LIFE, meeting new people, traveling and trying new adventures were her passions. Most were surprised that she worked up to two years ago, because she was full of life and vitality! Vera was a spiritual being who enjoyed engaging in spiritual conversations.

Vera was an accomplished chef, working at high-end restaurants. She danced with Red Foxx and worked for Bea Arthur (one of the Golden Girls) where she was exposed to much of the celebrity lifestyle during her employment. Many will miss her laughter and great sense of humor.

Vera is survived by sons: Charlie Sanders (Phyllis), Willie McGowan; daughters: Ada McGowan, and Virginia Lockett-Baaith (Rasheed); brother, Uston Lemon, Jr.; two sisters: Helen Glover and Fannie Glover (Samuel Lee Thomas III); Mark Sanders nephew, special relationship; 18 grand-children; 22 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.