Feb. 22, 1935 — April 13, 2020
CORINTH — Vera “Jean” Madison, 85, of Main Street, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020 at her home, following a short illness.
Born on Feb. 22, 1935 in Corinth, she was the daughter of Al and Gertrude Harris.
Vera attended Corinth High School.
She married Curtis L. Madison Sr. on March 13, 1953 in Corinth and the couple has resided in Corinth all their lives. He passed away Nov. 12, 2012 following 59 years of marriage.
Vera was a homemaker for many years.
She enjoyed doing family genealogy and spent thousands of hours following the Madison and Harris names throughout history.
Vera also enjoyed spending time with her grand kids and family, and going on car rides with her husband for music festivals and eating out.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her step-sister, Althea Harris.
Survivors include two children, Leslie D. Faddis of Valatie and Curtis Madison Jr. of Queensbury; two grandchildren, James Madison (Danielle) of Syracuse and Stephanie Madison of Queensbury; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital, the Pines of Glens Falls, the Visiting Nurses of Albany, Town of Corinth EMS and Aubrey Shrestha for their kindness and compassionate care given to Vera during her illness.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Southern Adirondack Independent Living Center (SAIL), 71 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804 or Town of Corinth EMS, 600 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.