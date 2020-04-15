× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Feb. 22, 1935 — April 13, 2020

CORINTH — Vera “Jean” Madison, 85, of Main Street, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020 at her home, following a short illness.

Born on Feb. 22, 1935 in Corinth, she was the daughter of Al and Gertrude Harris.

Vera attended Corinth High School.

She married Curtis L. Madison Sr. on March 13, 1953 in Corinth and the couple has resided in Corinth all their lives. He passed away Nov. 12, 2012 following 59 years of marriage.

Vera was a homemaker for many years.

She enjoyed doing family genealogy and spent thousands of hours following the Madison and Harris names throughout history.

Vera also enjoyed spending time with her grand kids and family, and going on car rides with her husband for music festivals and eating out.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her step-sister, Althea Harris.

Survivors include two children, Leslie D. Faddis of Valatie and Curtis Madison Jr. of Queensbury; two grandchildren, James Madison (Danielle) of Syracuse and Stephanie Madison of Queensbury; and several nieces and nephews.