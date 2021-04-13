Feb. 7, 1933—Apr. 10, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Venita M. Duffany, 88, a longtime resident of Vaughn Road, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Inc., in Fort Edward. Born on February 7, 1933 in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Rose (Jessey) Mumblo.

Venita was a 1951 graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

On May 25, 1958, she married Nelson E. Duffany, Jr. at St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls. They shared 58 loving years of marriage together until his passing on March 25, 2017.

She worked at The Imperial Chemical, formerly in Queensbury, where she was a private secretary.

Venita was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and picture taking.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a sister, Vida Dashnaw and her brothers, Archie, Reginald and Donald Mumblo.