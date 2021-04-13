Feb. 7, 1933—Apr. 10, 2021
HUDSON FALLS – Venita M. Duffany, 88, a longtime resident of Vaughn Road, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Inc., in Fort Edward. Born on February 7, 1933 in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Rose (Jessey) Mumblo.
Venita was a 1951 graduate of Hudson Falls High School.
On May 25, 1958, she married Nelson E. Duffany, Jr. at St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls. They shared 58 loving years of marriage together until his passing on March 25, 2017.
She worked at The Imperial Chemical, formerly in Queensbury, where she was a private secretary.
Venita was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and picture taking.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a sister, Vida Dashnaw and her brothers, Archie, Reginald and Donald Mumblo.
Survivors include her two sons: Mark Duffany and his wife, Pam of Hudson Falls and David Duffany; her daughter-in-law, Lynn of South Glens Falls; five grandchildren: Patrick Duffany and his late wife, Sara, Jonathan Duffany, David Duffany, Jr., Michael Duffany and Alyssa Duffany; her beloved caregiver and niece, Paulette Foote; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be private.
The Rite of Committal will take place at St. Paul’s Cemetery, on Vaughn Rd, in the Town of Kingsbury.
Memorial donations in her memory of Venita may be made to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Venita’s family wishes to extend a special thank you for the love and care provided by the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Inc.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net
