Sept. 2, 1937 — Oct. 24, 2020

CORINTH — Veda Ann Boggs, 83, of Old River Road, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Born on Sept. 2, 1937 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Harold Sr. and Mabel (Gurney) Towers.

Veda graduated from Corinth High School in 1954 as salutatorian.

She married W. Russell Boggs on July 11, 1959. The couple resided in several locations during Russell’s career as a pilot in the United States Air Force, before settling in Sussex, NJ, where they then lived and raised their family. After Russ’s retirement, they then moved to their summer home and current home on the Hudson River.

Veda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and lived for her family. She loved everyone she met and gave her time and energy to anyone.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Corinth for many years, and taught Sunday school at the Sussex United Methodist Church for several years.

Veda enjoyed cooking, gardening, raising her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved family gatherings and also enjoyed traveling with her husband to visit her kids and grandkids.