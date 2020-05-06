× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aug. 25, 1937 — May 2, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Van E. Dykeman, 82, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully at the Slate Valley Center in the early morning hours of May 2, 2020.

He was born in New York City on Aug. 25, 1937 and was the son of the late Earle and Maria (Schrage) Dykeman. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Jeffrey Dykeman.

Van was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, graduated from SUNY Farmingdale and SUNY Empire State College and employed by various non-profit organizations in the Finance area, including Albany Medical College/Hospital, The American Red Cross and as Conference Treasurer for 15 years at the Troy Conference of the United Methodist Church.

He was an avid reader of wide-ranged interests, combined with his love of travel, good food including barbecuing, and long conversations with friends. He enjoyed biking in his younger years, played the piano and hammer dulcimer and sang in many church choirs and other singing groups. Entertaining and visiting with his International Group friends was a true highlight for him.