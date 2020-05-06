Aug. 25, 1937 — May 2, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Van E. Dykeman, 82, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully at the Slate Valley Center in the early morning hours of May 2, 2020.
He was born in New York City on Aug. 25, 1937 and was the son of the late Earle and Maria (Schrage) Dykeman. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Jeffrey Dykeman.
Van was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, graduated from SUNY Farmingdale and SUNY Empire State College and employed by various non-profit organizations in the Finance area, including Albany Medical College/Hospital, The American Red Cross and as Conference Treasurer for 15 years at the Troy Conference of the United Methodist Church.
He was an avid reader of wide-ranged interests, combined with his love of travel, good food including barbecuing, and long conversations with friends. He enjoyed biking in his younger years, played the piano and hammer dulcimer and sang in many church choirs and other singing groups. Entertaining and visiting with his International Group friends was a true highlight for him.
Van cherished his faith, family holidays and vacations, summer stays with relatives as a youngster in Michigan, nature and all wildlife (especially his backyard bird population), tradition and his German/Dutch ancestry. Van was an untiring advocate for his United Methodist Church’s inclusive call for the “OPEN HEARTS, OPEN MINDS, OPEN DOORS” ministry.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mildred (Dagenbach) Dykeman; daughter, Ingrid (Tom) Dykeman; his son, Eric (Ranjana) Dykeman; his sister-in-law, Inge Brunskill, his brother-in-law, Manfred Dagenbach and his nephews, Stephen (Michelle) Brunskill and Jeffrey (Helen) Dykeman Jr.
The family’s special thanks go to the staff of The Landing at Queensbury who gave Van a second home and cared for him with such dignity, respect and compassion during this difficult time of his life, as well as the staff of the Center of Excellence for Alzheimer Disease for their invaluable guidance and support.
A celebration of Van’s life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Van’s name to the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
