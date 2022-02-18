Aug. 3, 1938—Feb. 13, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Ursula C. Caivano, 83, of Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at her home.

Born on August 3, 1938, in Formicola, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Raffaele and Angelina (Sparano) Cappella.

At the age of 14, during WWII, she immigrated to the United States to live with her aunt and uncle, Camilla and Rocco Seymour.

On Sept. 29, 1957, she married the love of her life, John “Tony” Caivano. Together they shared 62 wonderful years until his passing in 2019.

For several years, she worked as a seamstress for Troy T Shirt Factory in Glens Falls. When she and John started their family, she focused on her greatest loves, her husband, her sons and later on her grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Ursula enjoyed crocheting, knitting and playing the slots. She was a hardworker who took pride in taking care of her family, her home and especially her vegetable garden. She made sure supper was always on the table for her husband and her sons, so they were well fed with her wonderful cooking, before they headed off to work.

Ursula will be remembered for her family being the center of her life and for her strong Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, her in-laws Dominic and Mary Caivano, her sister-in-law Ann Roberts, and several other relatives.

Ursula leaves behind her three sons, who held a special place in her heart: John and his wife, Joan, Dominic and his wife, Brenda, and Michael and his wife, Lisa; her grandchildren: Ben, Sarah and Emily; her great-grandson, Dean; her sister, Pasqualina Cappella; her sister-in-law Rose Coffey; her nephew Jim Coffey; her niece Rosangela Cappella in Italy; and several cousins and friends.

Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the spring at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow the Funeral Mass later in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, 11 Wall St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.