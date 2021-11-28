Sept. 25, 1923 – Nov. 13, 2021

HALFMOON — Ulla V. Flavin, 98, of Halfmoon went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 13, 2021. Ulla was welcomed into the world by her parents Ralph Z. and Wawneeta (Foreman) Winn on the 25th of September 1923 in Brazil, Indiana. Upon graduating from high school she became a secretary at a law office before eventually taking a job with Public Service Indiana. While attending a concert in Indianapolis, she met an Army Tech Sergeant, James S. Flavin, who would become her husband on Dec. 29, 1945. After marriage they moved to Troy, New York and started their family. In 1951 they moved to Halfmoon where they would celebrate 47 years of marriage until James’ passing in 1992.

Ulla devoted herself to her family for 20 years before taking night courses to advance her secretarial skills. This began a 25 year career with Shenendehowa Central School beginning in 1967 as a substitute secretary and then as a library clerk in the elementary school where she enjoyed working with children.

At the center of her life were her faith, her family, and her friends. As an active member of her church, she enjoyed teaching Sunday School, working in the library, and serving on countless committees over the years. Her love for children was always present as she spent time as a den mother as well as a 4-H leader. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren, rarely missing their concerts, plays, and sporting events. Upon her retirement she enjoyed travelling the United States with family and friends. Although Ulla moved to New York, her heart never left Indiana. She made sure to visit her hometown each summer to visit with family and old friends whom she held very dear.

Her family grew up enjoying her love for baking, especially when it came to her rhubarb pie. She made birthday parties special with her homemade ice cream. She was a gifted seamstress and loved to sew, everything and anything from hooked rugs to her daughter’s wedding dress.

Ulla was selfless, always putting others first. Her sweet spirit and kind-heartedness touched all that were blessed to have known her. When faced with a challenge she would show dignity and grace while drawing strength from her faith in God. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with all her heart and they in turn loved her with all of theirs. She will be greatly missed by them and by the many others whose lives she touched.

Besides her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by one son, Robert A. Flavin Sr.; a sister, Ina E. Still; and four brothers: Alvin E. Winn, N. Lyndol Winn, Floyd A. Winn, and Glenn E. Winn.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children: James S. Flavin Jr. of Albany, Jane E. Pingelski ( Frank) of Corinth, and Dennis P. Flavin (Nancy) of Arizona; seven grandchildren: Erin Fox (Ron), Kristin Hinkley (Sean), Frank Pingelski III (Lauren), Dane Flavin (Molly), Cory Flavin (Patti), Amber Flavin, and Robert Flavin Jr.; eight great-grandchildren: Ruth, Grace, and Lorelei Hinkley, Frank IV, Peter, and John Pingelski, Otis Flavin, and Teagan Flavin; one sister, Zola Summers of Indiana; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service to celebrate Ulla’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Grace Chapel, 996 Main Street, Clifton Park, NY. 12065. Interment will be at a future date at the convenience of the family at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Angel, Nicole, and Colleen from Community Hospice for their kind, compassionate care and support of Ulla. You brought a ray of sunshine with each visit.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ulla’s honor may be made to Grace Chapel or The Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.