HUDSON FALLS — Tylor Ryan Michaud, 31, of Hudson Falls found peace on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after a 15-year battle with drug addiction.

From a very young age it was apparent that Tylor never met a ball that he didn’t like. He could throw, catch or hit just about anything and was passionate about sports throughout his life. He played on numerous soccer, baseball and basketball teams, until his graduation from Hudson Falls High School in 2009.

As an adult, his athleticism took the form of hiking, working out and/or biking on a daily basis. He was always in shape and ready for his next adventure as he liked to put it.

Tylor’s struggle with addiction began in his late teens in the form of opioids and quickly progressed to heroin by his early twenties. Throughout the battle he never gave up, continuing to remain optimistic, hoping to set himself free from the ongoing cycle. He tried his best to stay clean, attended meetings and willingly entered rehab centers across the country.

Although his addiction robbed him from reaching his true potential, his incredible smile, kindness and loving heart always remained. He had friends and family that loved him and he loved them, spending time with them when he could. He was so much more than just a statistic and will be sadly missed by those who knew him. Our hope is that he has found the peace that so desperately eluded him on Earth.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Robert and Beverly Gleason and Sondra Michaud all of Hudson Falls, his uncles, Cesar Sanchez and Timothy Breene and his cousin, Austin Lutz.

Tylor will be forever missed by his loving and supportive parents, Paul and Linda (Gleason) Michaud of Hudson Falls; and their dog, Bentley; his grandfather, Joseph Michaud; his grandmother, Tekla Michaud; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Paul Filion, Sonya and staff at Irongate Center along with all the people at the Baywood Center for their ongoing support.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, on the Park in Hudson Falls at 11:00 a.m. All are welcomed and casual dress is preferred.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hope and Healing Recovery Center, 2 Maple Street in Hudson Falls.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.