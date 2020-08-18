March 19, 1996 — Aug. 14, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Tyler John Hayward, 24, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, due to a motorcycle accident.

Born on March 19, 1996, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Casey Hayward and Connie (Fleming) Lord. For the last three years, Tyler loved working as a plumber for his second family, Rob and Renné at Burnell’s Plumbing and Heating.

Tyler enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys and UFC fights with his dad and his best friends. He loved hanging out with his sisters and friends.

Tyler was predeceased by his great-grandmother, Betty Cady and his great-grandfather, George Bovair.

Left to cherish his memory include his parents, Casey Hayward and Connie Lord; his sisters and brother, Tori Hayward, Brittany Royallminns, Brienna, Angelina, Avery Lord, Alaina and Dreyton Hayward; his grandfather, John (Barbara) Hayward; his grandmother, Lin (Darrell) Rivenburg; his uncle, Jerry Bovair; and his niece, Zyra.

At Tyler’s request there will be no calling hours.