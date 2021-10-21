April 21, 1995—Oct. 18, 2021

GANSEVOORT — Tyler Alexander Lee, age 26, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital after a brief but hard fought battle with COVID.

He was born on April 21, 1995, in Niskayuna, NY the son of Scott B. Lee and Beth (Millington) Lee.

Tyler attended South Glens Falls School through 11th grade, but left to pursue work at Giffords Dairy. This was a job that he absolutely loved and gave it 100%. His strong work ethic and love for animals was a perfect fit for a farm career. As he always rose to the challenge, he eventually joined his brother Brian at On Call plumbing where he began the path of becoming a plumber. He took to the trades quickly and always endeavored to improve. He would also assist with office work and IT as he enjoyed working with computers as well.

Tyler displayed an aptitude for music at a young age and displayed a noticeable talent for playing guitar. It became his passion for the rest of his life. He was always trying new kinds of music and instruments, even learning cello while in school. But the guitar was his true love. He would practice every night to improve and expand his skills. Eventually he built an extensive collection of guitars and basses to play every kind of music. Recently he had begun to write and arrange music digitally, the next step in the evolution of his talents.

He was also an avid and long time player of World of Warcraft and was active with a guild of players for many years. Tyler became close friends with his guildmates, some who are local folks, playing and chatting for hours at a time. His online relationships were as solid and valued as any that one can have. He loved and cherished the time spent in chat and in virtual adventures.

Most of all, Tyler was a noble and honorable young man. He believed in being truthful in all things. He believed in taking responsibility for ones own actions and lived his life as such.

Tyler is survived by his parents, Scott and Beth Lee; brother, Brian Lee; uncle and aunt, Mark and Kristin Lee; aunts: June Millington and Joyce Doty; maternal grandparents, Virgina Lee and Dolores Millington; cousins: AJ Millington, Anthony Ragnacci, Carissa Ragnacci, Brandon Lee, Allison Lee and Jacob Lee.

He is preceded in death by his uncle, Aaron Millington: grandfathers: Allen Millington, David Lee.

Services to be announced at a later date.

If you wish to donate to a cause in his name, please consider donating to the Luzerne Music Center, https://www.luzernemusic.org/annual-fund as he always wanted to be in a position to help kids get instruction and instruments. And they are local.

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.