Aug. 28, 1991 — April 21, 2020

LAKE GEORGE — Tucker Spring, 28, of Lake George, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 unexpectedly.

He was born Aug. 28, 1991 in Boulder, Colorado, the son of Gary Spring and Wendy (Bennett) Majeus.

Tucker was a ray of sunshine, a rainbow in the storm; humble, caring and did not judge.

His most precious times were spent with his family, his nephews and little cousins. He was blessed to have many friends and was loved by many.

Tuck enjoyed being in the outdoors. He also liked to play golf and watch the Denver Broncos. His pastimes were music, playing video games, writing music and making people laugh.

He was employed at the COACH Outlet in Lake George. It was his love for people and the gift of gab that made him a successful sales person.

Tuck was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Gram and Gramps Bennett; two uncles, Lee and Ernie Bennett; his cousin, Eva Marie Eichler; two dear friends who also left this world way too soon; and his beloved dog, Malcolm.