Aug. 28, 1991 — April 21, 2020
LAKE GEORGE — Tucker Spring, 28, of Lake George, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 unexpectedly.
He was born Aug. 28, 1991 in Boulder, Colorado, the son of Gary Spring and Wendy (Bennett) Majeus.
Tucker was a ray of sunshine, a rainbow in the storm; humble, caring and did not judge.
His most precious times were spent with his family, his nephews and little cousins. He was blessed to have many friends and was loved by many.
Tuck enjoyed being in the outdoors. He also liked to play golf and watch the Denver Broncos. His pastimes were music, playing video games, writing music and making people laugh.
He was employed at the COACH Outlet in Lake George. It was his love for people and the gift of gab that made him a successful sales person.
Tuck was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Gram and Gramps Bennett; two uncles, Lee and Ernie Bennett; his cousin, Eva Marie Eichler; two dear friends who also left this world way too soon; and his beloved dog, Malcolm.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Wendy and Bruce Majeus, of Lake George; his father and stepmother, Gary and Jackie Spring of Queensbury; his paternal grandmother, Wilma Joseph of Indian Lake; his brother and sister-in-law, Ryan and Kerri Spring; his nephews, Westyn and Dylan Spring, all of Lake George; and his stepbrother Justin and his wife, Jennelle Miles, of Saratoga. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Stephanie and Bruce McGinn, of Olmstedville, Patricia and Ted Eichler, of Indian Lake, Richard and Bonnie Peets, of Florida, Karen Hutchins, of Indian Lake and Kate and VJ of Rochester; his cousins, Sally and Abby Eichler and families and Will and Whitney McGinn along with several other cousins.
A Christian Funeral Service was held with immediate family on Monday, April 27, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Family and friends will be invited to attend a celebration of Tucker’s life in the summer.
Those who wish may make a donation in his memory to Nico’s House, c/o TCT Federal Credit Union, 416 Rowland St., Ballston Spa, NY 12020.
Online condolences may be made to sbfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.