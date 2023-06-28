Dec. 19, 1954 — June 22, 2023

LAKE GEORGE—TSgt. Chester B. Huck, 68, of Lake George, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.

Chet was born in Bolton Landing, N.Y., Dec. 19, 1954 and was the son of the late Ethelyn Huck and the late Wesley Huck.

Chet graduated from Bolton Central School, in Bolton Landing, in 1973, enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1974, and selflessly served for 20 years. He was a decorated veteran and received numerous awards and decorations while proudly serving his country.

After serving at Lowry Air Force Base, Colo.; Plattsburgh Air Force Base, N.Y.; Kwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea; Robins Air Force Base, Ga.; and Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, he finally retired at Dover Air Force Base, Del. in 1994.

Following Chet’s military retirement, he returned to Bolton Landing. His life was devoted to and revolved around his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Chet’s love of hunting and humor provided unlimited memorable experiences. He was an avid boater on Lake George, transporting many deer from hunting excursions with his close friends and family.

Surviving family members include his wife, Ki Huck of Lake George, N.Y.; two sons: Chester Huck, Jr. of Lake George, N.Y., and John Huck and wife, Kasi Huck of Alexandria, Va.; two grandchildren: Maya Jarosiewicz and Kaili Huck. Chet is also survived by three brothers and five sisters: Wesley Huck, Jr., Richard Huck, Albert Huck, Frances Huck-Kennedy, Susan Huck, Janette Frasier, Robin Snyder, and Sally Nelson.

Services with full military honors will be held at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 3. All are welcome to attend.

A Celebration of Life will be held 12 noon on Sunday, July 2, at the Diamond Point Grill, Lake Shore Drive.

For those who wish, online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.