Jan. 9, 1957—May 29, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Truman “Pete” Morgan, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 29, 2023, following a long illness, at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

Born Jan. 9, 1957, Pete was the son of the late Dave and Gabby (Ball) Morgan.

Pete was a private contractor known for being a jack of all trades doing various jobs that included plumbing, construction and electrical work. Despite his health issues, he was always willing to help out and provide advice and everyone knew Pete could be called if needed. He took considerable pride in his lawn, Pete always paid close attention to detail. He could be seen outside with clippers making sure his lawn was cut perfectly.

Pete was an avid NASCAR fan looking forward to watching the races. He loved relaxing in the evenings by reading old westerns. Most of all, he adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Jeannine Barrett, his brother Tim Morgan, his infant brother, Jimmy Morgan, and his brother-in-law, Allen Cook.

He is survived by his best friend and love of his life for 43 years, Cynthia Morgan; his son, Mark Morgan and his wife, Crystal of Texas; his stepchildren, Stuart Alheim and his wife, Debi, of Fort Edward, Steven Alheim and his wife, Darcy of South Glens Falls, Matt Alheim and his wife, Cindy of Vienna, Virginia, Kim Viele and her husband, Joe of Hudson Falls and Tricia Alheim of Hudson Falls; his sisters, Doreen Bain and her husband, Gary of Queensbury and Tina Cook of TN; his brothers, Scott Morgan and his wife, Jeniene of South Glens Falls and John Morgan of Florida; 16 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Pete’s request, there will be no formal services.

A celebration of Pete’s life will be at a later date.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Glens Falls Hospital ICU and Tower 6 for their care and compassion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.