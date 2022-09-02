March 14, 1944—Aug. 30, 2022

HULETTS LANDING — Trudie (Trail) McMaster, of Huletts Landing, NY, passed away on Aug. 30, 2022 following her battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Born March 14, 1944, in New London, CT, she was the only child of Stanley Robbins Trail and Gertrude Allen Trail of Poquonnock Bridge, CT. Her family wintered in Sarasota, FL and she spent the remainder of the year in Groton, CT, where she graduated Robert Fitch High School in 1962 and then Green Mountain College in Poultney, VT in 1965.

She was an avid skier and excellent tennis player. Trudie was married to Jim McMaster in December 1969 in Mystic, CT. She was most recently an Associate of Select Sotheby’s Real Estate in Saratoga.

Trudie supported her children through all their endeavors and enjoyed her grandchildren, gardening, and her puppies, most recently her chocolate lab, Cazaril, and her silver lab, Penric.

A highlight of her life was supporting her daughter Molly’s efforts to raise awareness of colon cancer in people under 50. She and Molly spent the summer of 2000 together, driving and living in an RV while Molly inline skated from Glens Falls, NY to Greeley, CO. Trudie was also a board member for many years of The Colon Club, a national nonprofit organization she helped to start, and hosted the Colondar photo shoots for The Colon Club for ten years.

Trudie is survived by her husband James A. McMaster; son Robert Stanley McMaster and his wife Aimee Perlee McMaster of Queensbury, NY; and daughter Molly McMaster Morgoslepov and her husband Sergei Vladimir Morgoslepov of Wilton, NY. She is also survived by grandchildren: Jordan Katherine McMaster, Jonathan Daniel Doak, Timothy David Doak, Luca Sincere McMaster, Kyril James Morgoslepov and Maksim Vladimir Morgoslepov.

Interment will be at the Mountain Grove Memorial Church of Huletts Landing.

A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the family home in Huletts Landing, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions might be made to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, 75 Francis St., Boston, MA 02115 and marked for Alzheimer’s Research, or to The Colon Club at www.colonclub.com or PO Box 2180, Gansevoort, NY 12831.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.