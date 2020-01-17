April 3, 1963 — Jan. 14, 2020

CORINTH – Troy K. Tracy, 56, of Stark Road, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at his home.

Born on April 3, 1963 in Tracy, New Brunswick, Canada, he was the son of Nancy Tracy of Corinth and the late Vance Tracy.

Troy graduated from Corinth High School.

He was employed for several years as a conductor on the Canadian-Pacific Railroad and worked at Quad Graphics in Saratoga Springs for many years. He also worked as a self-employed contractor for several years.

Troy enjoyed technology, computers, sports, and loved his time spent with his daughter. He also loved his daughter’s golden retriever, “Miley.”

Besides his father, he was also predeceased by one brother, Richard “Buck” Tracy and his sister-in-law, Shelley Tracy.