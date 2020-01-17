Troy K Tracy
April 3, 1963 — Jan. 14, 2020

CORINTH – Troy K. Tracy, 56, of Stark Road, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at his home.

Born on April 3, 1963 in Tracy, New Brunswick, Canada, he was the son of Nancy Tracy of Corinth and the late Vance Tracy.

Troy graduated from Corinth High School.

He was employed for several years as a conductor on the Canadian-Pacific Railroad and worked at Quad Graphics in Saratoga Springs for many years. He also worked as a self-employed contractor for several years.

Troy enjoyed technology, computers, sports, and loved his time spent with his daughter. He also loved his daughter’s golden retriever, “Miley.”

Besides his father, he was also predeceased by one brother, Richard “Buck” Tracy and his sister-in-law, Shelley Tracy.

Survivors besides his mother of Corinth include one daughter, Kaitlyn B. Tracy of Gansevoort; seven siblings, Mike “Trett” Tracy of Corinth, Laurie Tracy of Corinth, Kim Tracy of Hudson Falls, Lonnie Tracy of Glens Falls, Colette Straight (Andrew) of Corinth, Jamie Tracy (Cathy) of Lake Luzerne, and Crystal Gilbert (Tim) of Hadley; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his former wife and Kaitlyn’s mother, Darci Mitchell of Gansevoort.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank Troy’s brother, Laurie for his kindness and devotion to Troy during his illness.

The family suggest that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one’s choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Troy Tracy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

