Nov. 9, 1961—Jan. 19, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Troy B. Stevenson crossed over on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Albany Medical Center of natural causes.

Born in Glens Falls Hospital on Nov. 9, 1961, the son of Charles and Shirley (Jenkins) Stevenson of Lake George.

Troy was not a man of many words, but when he spoke, his words were sincere and heartfelt. He enjoyed hanging out with friends doing what he was passionate about, shooting pool! He has an extended pool family that are truly moved by the loss of Troy, “another pool family member gone but not forgotten.” Troy was a giving kindhearted soul who would give anything within his ability, most importantly a lending hand and a listening ear. Rest in Peace Troy, you will be greatly missed, Love, your Family and Friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Charles and brother, Terry Stevenson.

Troy left behind his son, Dean; and four grandchildren; Aiden, Mason and Finley and Arianna; as well as their grandmother, Darcy. He is also survived by his mother, Shirley (Ralph); his brothers: Tracy (Michaela), Taylor (Lisa), and Todd Stevenson; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Please come join us, Sat., March 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. for a Pool Tournament and Spaghetti Dinner (Donations) Fund Raiser to Celebrate Troy’s Life! Location is Time Served, 11750 NY-22, Comstock, NY 12821.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

