Travis L. Morehouse

March 27, 1987 - June 15, 2022

CHESTERTOWN — Travis L. Morehouse of Chestertown passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at home. Born March 27, 1987 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the Nadine Emlaw and the late Ricky A. Morehouse.

He was a 2005 graduate from North Warren Central School. He was employed by Warren County Corrections, International Paper and was currently employed with Delaware and Hudson Railroad.

Travis had a quick sense of humor and was always working on his many projects. You could always find him working in the garage or on his favorite hobby of refinishing and repairing Winchester rifles. (He even had a kitty named Winchester). He was studying at home to get his gunsmith license with the hopes of starting his own business.

He spent a lot of his time also with his four-legged companions: Traveller Jones and Rocky tossing the ball and helping his two dear friends Bruce Sherman and his father-in-law, Bob Hill. When he wasn't working at home or on his hobbies, he was with Bruce helping him with home projects or getting into trouble with Bob and they enjoyed going to the auctions.

Travis took such joy in his two beautiful girls: Taylor (7) and Brynleigh (4). It didn't matter if he was working outside, in the garage or helping his good friends, you could always count on his girls being by his side. He was a very proud husband and father and loved spending time with his family and wife of five years.

Travis will be missed and remembered by those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife Erin; his daughters: Taylor and Brynleigh; his stepchildren: Madison and Lucas; his mother Nadine Emlaw; his brothers: Ricky and Adam (Valentina Perez Torres); one sister Jessica Zannini (Anthony Granger); his nephew Jaxon; and his buddies: Traveller Jones and Rocky; father-in-law Robert (Helen Miner) Hill. Travis is predeceased by his father Ricky Morehouse.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours scheduled. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.