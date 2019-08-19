Traute G. O’Brien

1944 — 2019
LAKE LUZERNE — Traute “Trudy” G. O’Brien (Steffens) passed away on Aug. 14, 2019 in the comfort of her home. Trudy was born in 1944 in Bremerhaven, Germany where she attended Surheider Schule until she came to the United States at the age of 16. She met her husband while here and they were later married in August 1962. In 1966, she became a naturalized citizen and then soon after, a mother of three children, Neil, Steven, and Stefanie. Trudy was a dedicated and loving wife and mother, raising her family first, before adopting her career of 20 years as a seamstress. When she wasn’t chasing after her children, or sewing something beautiful, Trudy enjoyed camping, knitting, crocheting, baking, spending time with family and friends, taking long walks on Wells Beach in Maine and long drives through the Vermont countryside. She will be missed by everyone that had the pleasure and the privilege to know her. She is survived by her son, Neil O’Brien (Leea Keech); her daughter, Stefanie South (Sean South); grandchildren, Neil O’Brien and Riley South; and sister, Marianne Weber. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, (Route 155) Albany. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at New Comer Cremations and Funerals. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Neil E. O’Brien Jr. and son, Steven M. O’Brien at Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit https://www.newcomeralbany.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.