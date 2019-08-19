{{featured_button_text}}
Traute G. O’Brien

1944 — 2019

LAKE LUZERNE — Traute “Trudy” G. O’Brien (Steffens) passed away on Aug. 14, 2019 in the comfort of her home. Trudy was born in 1944 in Bremerhaven, Germany where she attended Surheider Schule until she came to the United States at the age of 16. She met her husband while here and they were later married in August 1962. In 1966, she became a naturalized citizen and then soon after, a mother of three children, Neil, Steven, and Stefanie. Trudy was a dedicated and loving wife and mother, raising her family first, before adopting her career of 20 years as a seamstress. When she wasn’t chasing after her children, or sewing something beautiful, Trudy enjoyed camping, knitting, crocheting, baking, spending time with family and friends, taking long walks on Wells Beach in Maine and long drives through the Vermont countryside. She will be missed by everyone that had the pleasure and the privilege to know her. She is survived by her son, Neil O’Brien (Leea Keech); her daughter, Stefanie South (Sean South); grandchildren, Neil O’Brien and Riley South; and sister, Marianne Weber. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, (Route 155) Albany. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at New Comer Cremations and Funerals. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Neil E. O’Brien Jr. and son, Steven M. O’Brien at Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit https://www.newcomeralbany.com/.

Tags

Load comments