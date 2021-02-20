April 22, 1971—Feb. 18, 2021
ALBANY—Tracey L. Jackson, 49, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Albany Medical Center.
Born on April 22, 1971, she was daughter of Keith Jackson and Marjorie Coates.
She enjoyed her dog, (Duke), puzzles, gardening, horses and most importantly spending time with friends, family, and grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory include her father, Keith Jackson; her mother, Marjorie Coates; her fiance, Cliff Boyer; her children: Jessica (Michael) Watson, Ashlee Manell, Rochelle Manell, Chayse Manell; her grandchildren: Michael, Lillianna, Blake, Brinleigh; her sisters: Kimberlee Jackson, Michelle Morse, Tressa Jackson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call from 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Due to COVID restriction, 60 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time, please see staff upon arrival. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Tracey’s name can be made to the American Heart Association Northeastern Region, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.
To view Tracey’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
