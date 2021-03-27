May 16, 1928—Mar. 24, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Tony J. Poulos, 92, of Queensbury passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 after a short illness.

Born May 16, 1928 in Glens Falls, the oldest of three children of the late Sparango and James (Poolos) Poulos who were born in Greece and immigrated to the United States in 1927, became citizens of the U.S. and lifelong residents of Hudson Falls, NY.

The Poulos family was a balance of Greek and American culture with the children able to read, write and speak in either Greek or English.

Tony attended Hudson Falls High School graduating in the class of 1946.

Though Tony missed the draft in 1946, he nevertheless enlisted in the Army on September 4, 1946 at Glens Falls. After basic training at Fort McClellan, AL, he was stationed with the 19th Infantry Regiment, a Unit of the 24th Infantry Division. The 24th, also known as the “Victory Division” occupied the entire island of Kyushu, southernmost and third largest of the Japanese home islands. His service as a military policeman for the Army resulted in a World War II Victory Medal and an Army of Occupation Medal. His discharge papers signed by then President Harry Truman in 1947.