April 28, 1949—May 10, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Tony “Butch” Sabo, Jr., 74, of Hudson Falls, “took the stairway to heaven” on Thursday, May 10, 2023, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on April 28, 1949, in Geneva, NY, he was the son of the late Antonius Sabo, Sr. and the late Mary Jane (Marino) Sabo.

Tony was a 1967 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. After high school, Tony went to college briefly before enlisting in the United Sates Air Force. Tony served his country in Vietnam in K9 Patrol from 1969 to 1973.

Following his discharge, he went back to college, graduating from Alfred University with his engineering degree.

On Nov. 28, 1986, he married Jennifer Aiello in Owego.

Tony was known as a “Jack of all Trades.” He worked for the Troy Shirt Makers Guild as a Manager of their Whitehall plant, he did accident reconstruction and taught college at various colleges. He was a member of the Rotary for several years, a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department.

Tony was kind, caring, honest and knowledgeable. He was always willing to share that knowledge with anyone. He would give his time and energy to anyone who was in need, and in doing so he made many great friends.

Tony was also a world class archer and pistol shooter, an avid motorcyclist and proficient with anything that had a motor. Animals held a special place in his heart, especially dogs. His current fur baby is Tucker.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jennifer Sabo; his children: Eric Sabo and his wife, Jess, Adam Sabo and his fiance, Jacqueline and Jessica Sabo and her wife, Jean; his five and a half grandchildren: Jaelyn, Alex, Maddie, Khloe, Sienna and one to be determined; his siblings: Sandra Strother, Rebecca Romano, Kathy Sabo, Tina-Marie Liles, Peter Sabo, Craig Sabo and Elias Sabo, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated noon on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Zion Episcopal Church on Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Committal services with full military honors will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donation may be sent to the Glens Falls VA Clinic, 101 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.