Sept. 10, 1960—Jan. 7, 2022

WARRENSBURG — Tony “Boom” Ralph Trapasso, 61, of Warrensburg, NY, son of Anthony Trapasso and the late Evelyn (Atwell) Trapasso, passed away on Jan. 7, 2022 after a valiant battle with ALS.

Tony was born on Sept. 10, 1960 in Ticonderoga, NY. He began his schooling at Queensbury Elementary School, later transferring to VVS; Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School where he developed a love for wrestling. Tony continued to excel in wrestling when he transferred to Warrensburg Central School his sophomore year. Tony graduated from Warrensburg in 1978. He married his beautiful wife, Missy on Dec. 31, 2013.

Tony got the nickname “Boom” at a very young age when he was being tossed in the air, by a family friend, as DJ Boom Boom Brannigan was on the radio. Boom was a fitting name for Tony as he was always so strong and tough in all that he did.

Boom held many different jobs over the years. He was a muffin man for SB Thomas, a merchandiser for Coca Cola Distributing, a landscaper with Putney Landscaping, a Warren County Corrections Officer, and he also worked for NYSDOT. The occupation that he loved the most and kept returning to was roofing. He spent many years working with good friend, Bob Alger.

Tony was always on the go. If you stopped by his house, you might find him outside mowing the lawn, on his John Deere tractor in perfect diagonal lines of course, tending to his chickens, or just relaxing on his porch or at his outdoor bar, with Missy, drinking a Bud Light and listening to Don Williams with their dog, Jesse by his side.

To his grandchildren he was Papa Boom. Papa Boom loved watching them at all their activities, playing with them in his backyard and especially loved teaching them how to shoot a BB gun.

Tony also enjoyed reading Louis L’Amour novels, watching westerns or crime shows, and making the famous family Michigan sauce which he would personally deliver to family and friends. Boom was also a master steak griller and did his best to teach his girls how to grill the perfect steak. He was a faithful fan of the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Orioles. A highlight, for Tony, was when he went to Oriole Park at Camden Yards to watch his team play. Boom’s lifelong passions were weightlifting and hiking. Boom’s love for weightlifting began in highschool and continued through the years. You might find him working out with his friend Greg Putney in Greg’s barn, bench pressing in his garage, and even doing curls in his recliner. He competed in weightlifting competitions always supported by his friend Ray Durkin. His claim to fame was winning a competition with a bench press of 356 lbs. He loved to teach his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews proper weightlifting techniques. Boom was an avid hiker. He hiked many mountains and miles with his long time friend Phil VanGuilder. His favorite mountain, Hackensack Mountain, overlooked his hometown. You could find him hiking Hackensack year round in all kinds of weather. He especially enjoyed hiking when he was accompanied by family and friends. In one year, he climbed Hackensack a total of 277 times. His climbing streak ran 49 consecutive days. Boom’s fastest time to the summit and back was 17 1/2 minutes. In his lifetime, he climbed Hackensack 1500 times. The mountain is known to his grandchildren as Papa Boom’s Mountain. If you ascend the mountain, from Hackensack Avenue, you will see a sign displaying his accomplishments at the beginning of the trail. As you climb, you will hike along Papa Boom’s Path and Trapasso Tough Trail. Tony/Boom is predeceased by his mother, Evelyn A. Trapasso; his brother, Rodney Lane Trapasso; brother-in-law, Teddy L. Ackley and close friend, Phil VanGuilder.

Boom was blessed with a big and loving family. He is survived by his wife, Missy (Ackley) Trapasso and his father, Anthony Trapasso, both of Warrensburg, NY. His children: Amber (Brian) Seeley of Warrensburg, NY, Erin (Dave) Lang of Gansevoort, NY, Kimberly (Doug Olden) Trapasso of Warrensburg, NY, Toni (Stephen) Jedlowski of Phoenix, AZ, Ashley (Diek) Wessling of Warrensburg, NY, Chiara (Nathan) Michalski of Ladson, SC, Kerri (Shawn Jones) Fino of Johnstown, NY and Nick Ciccone of Hudson Falls, NY. His grandchildren: Rowen and Adalyn Seeley, Kohlden and Kenleigh Lang, Abigail, Riley, Madden, and Nash Boomer Olden, Ryder, Jarrett and baby, Jedlowski (due in July), Brody, Colson and Emerich Wessling, and Davina Jones. His siblings: Wanda (Doug) Olden of Fort Ann, NY, Mark (Linda) Trapasso of Warrensburg, NY, Todd Trapasso of Marietta, NY, and Bonni (Kevin) Roth of Warrensburg, NY.

Boom’s surviving in-laws include Arline (Don Stone) Ackley of Iva, SC, Ernie (Linda) Ackley of Warrensburg, NY, Dee (Steve) Haraden of Burnt Hills, NY, and Heidi (Adam Riley) Rogers of Chestertown, NY. Nieces and nephews survived by Uncle Boom/Tony include Karen (Colin) Petteys, Anthony (Shelby) Ackley, Justin Ackley, Jeremy Taylor, Marisa Trapasso, Mark (Kevin) Trapasso, Abby and Kerrigan Roth, Max and Brad Roach, Sammie (Austin Washburn) Rogers, Cassie Rogers, Dakota Marini, Tyler and Sam Haraden. Other family that he is survived by include Dawn and Tom Bennett, Mary Ford, Ronna Brainard, Mike (Tami) Shave, Charlie and Tyler Shave, Courtney (Ryan) Littlejohn, Samantha (Greg) Seeley, Shelby Brainard, and special family friend, Sylvia VanGuilder.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Trish from the ALS Center, Patty and Lisa from High Peaks Hospice, and CNA Nicole. Others who were always there for Boom and Missy were Roy and Jamiee Ross, Greg Putney, Derek Durkin, Bob Alger, and Slugger Corlew.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to one of the following: Rodney Trapasso Memorial Scholarship, c/o Warrensburg Central School, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY 12285; St Peter’s Regional ALS Center, 19 Warehouse Row Albany, NY 12205; South High Marathon Dance, 42 Merritt Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803; or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

At Boom’s request, services will be private with immediate family. The next time you are hiking Hackensack Mountain, a.k.a Papa Boom’s Mountain, remember that Tony/Boom is right there with you.

