July 25, 1950—May 28, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Tom W. Stimpson, 71, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Born on July 25, 1950, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Luneda and William Stimpson.

Tom attended Glens Falls High School before proudly serving in the United States Army.

He was faithfully employed at Goldstein Auto Center in Albany for over 20 years. Tom’s skills as an expert in autobody repair were well known in the area. He loved cars and for a time he opened his own custom shop, named Formula One, located in Miami and Queensbury. He also was an avid NASCAR fan, who enjoyed all forms of oval track racing and drag racing.

Although he loved auto racing, one of the highlights of his life was raising his grandson, Tyler, for the past 13 years. Tom was always supportive and there for his family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John Stimpson; and his former companion, Nancy Ballard.

He is survived by his children: Tommy “Tom Tom” Stimpson and his wife, Amber, Candy Stimpson-Knapp, Trisha M. Stimpson and Tyler Stimpson; his grandchildren: Jessica Knapp, Bella Stimpson and Connor Stimpson; his siblings: Joyann Stimpson, Barry Stimpson and his wife, Sandy, Robin Wood, Dale Stimpson; his former spouse, Peggy Stimpson; and his lifelong friend, Brett Catone.

Friends may call on Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Burial with full military honors will be at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater at the convenience of the family.

Memorials donations in memory of Tom may be to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116-7023.

