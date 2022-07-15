Todd Powell Fowler
April 4, 1954—July 13, 2022
ARGYLE — Todd Powell Fowler, 68, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Albany Medical Center.
Born on April 4, 1954, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Betty (Langworthy) Fowler and the late Roger Fowler. Todd graduated from Argyle High School in 1972. After graduating, Todd enlisted into the United States Navy where he served till 1986. He helped his dad at his tire business, R&B Tire Service, when he was younger and later worked at Sacandaga Restaurant in Bolton Landing as a cook. Todd enjoyed playing on computers, watching movies and working outside in the yard.
Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Betty Fowler; his sisters: Sharon Gillis and Paula Reid and her husband, Michael; his niece and nephews: Gary Gillis and his wife, Vicki, Jamie Gillis and his wife, Emily, Danielle McDonald and her husband, James, Ethan Reid and his wife, Raegan, Benjamin Reid; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY, 12809.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. following the calling hours at the funeral home with the Rev. Deb Peacock, officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.
Memorial donations in Todd’s memory can be made to Adirondack Vets House, Inc., 26 Pine St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
