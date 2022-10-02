Todd Michael Savage

Sept. 8, 1964 - Sept. 29, 2022

FORT ANN — Todd Michael Savage, 58, a resident of Fort Ann, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Born on Sept. 8, 1964 at Ticonderoga Hospital, he was the son of Benny and Nettie (Ryan) Savage. Todd graduated from Moriah Central School in 1982, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, where he served for four years aboard the USS Platte (AO-186) before being honorably discharged in 1986.

Todd worked at Glens Falls Hospital for 30 years as a maintenance mechanic, before finishing out the last six years of his career at Queensbury Middle School. He was a member of the American Legion Post 574, CSEA Local 0857, the Foothills ATV Riders Club, as well as being an avid Minnesota Vikings and NY Mets fan. His greatest enjoyments were being a loving Papa and Father.

He was predeceased by his parents, Benny and Nettie Savage; his brothers-in-law: Michael Ingleston and Wally Swinton; and his great-nephew Kyle Stickney. In addition to his wife Barbara (Henry) Savage of 31 years; Todd is survived by his daughters: Elizabeth (Bobby) Bernstein and Sierra Savage of Glens Falls; grandchildren: James and Aria Bernstein of Glens Falls; his siblings: Gail Ingleston, Terry (Pat) Savage, and Randy (Janice Blair) Savage of Queensbury; his father and mother-in-law, Paul and Patricia Henry of Fort Ann; his sisters-in-law: Mary (Gener) Brojan of Clearwater and Schroon Lake, Susan Sheehan of Fort Edward; and brother-in-law, Eric (Judy) Henry of Fort Ann; along with several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a great-great-niece and nephew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at Our Lady of The Annunciation Church, Queensbury. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to and may call from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Todd's memory may be made to: Fort Ann Rescue Squad Inc., 11287 NY-149, Fort Ann, NY 12827 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Todd's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Fort Ann Rescue Squad, Empire Ambulance, Albany Medical Center Neuro ICU and Unit D5, Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Department, Tower 2, Tower 6, and Float Pool, High Peaks Hospice, the staff at Queensbury UFSD, especially Dan Miller, and the Walgreens Pharmacy on Burgoyne Avenue.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com