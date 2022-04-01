March 1, 1962—March 30, 2022

QUEENSBURY – On March 30, 2022 after an almost seven-year battle with stage four-colon cancer, Todd Joseph Bapp, Sr., “Bapp Strong”, passed away his way — strong, courageous and with so much love in his heart for his family.

Todd was born a fighter as a preemie baby on March 1, 1962. He was the middle child of the late Irene “Peggy” (O’Leary) and Donald H. Bapp. He learned from his parents the value of family. He was incredibly proud of his six brothers and loved telling everyone he met stories of the Bapp boys.

His favorite was rattling off their names, really fast. Thomas (Rissa), Tym, Theodore (Cindy), Terry (Sandi), Troy (Tammie), Tyrone (Tamara) or as he said “Tommy, Tymmy, Teddy, Todd, Terry, Troy, Tyrone”. He loved growing up “sunnyside always knowing he had six brothers who had his back.”

On Sept. 19, 1987, Todd married the love of his life, Tina Marie (Shaw) Bapp. He would tell you “marriage and creating his own family was his greatest accomplishment and happiness of his life.” He would do anything for his family and they made him strive to be the best man ever.

His daughters: Teesha Marie, Amber and Tristina (Floyd) Bombard, had him wrapped around their fingers. They would say “dad” or “daddy” and he melted. The strong man adored his “girls.” He was so proud of his son-in-law Floyd. His greatest pride and joy was his son and namesake Todd Joseph Bapp II. “Toddy” was his best friend. They spent life together enjoying dad and son bonding while working side by side self-employed as “Todd Bapp and Son” Landscaping, Grounds Keeping and Hauling. Todd, Sr. groomed his son to continue his legacy long after his passing.

Todd had a knack of connecting with people and his community. He loved growing up local. His huge heart bonded him to so many people. He often stopped to help a stranger who then became a friend. He worked hard, loved fierce and he deeply enjoyed life.

When Todd married his “bride” Tina, he gained more family to embrace with open arms. He loved his late in-laws Marshall and Carol Shaw. He also gained another brother, Marshall “Tim” (Tammy) Shaw. He treasured the love of his life, Tina. He loved spoiling his wife and he did not want to leave earth for heaven because he worried about her. He told everyone he “fought cancer hard” because he did not want his wife and children to mourn the loss of him. Todd can be described as kind, genuine, loving and a hard working family man by anyone you speak with. Everything he did was done with one thing in mind “for my family”. When he became a grandfather, a deeper love of family was created. He loved his grandchildren: Tessah, Sylas, Todd Joseph Bapp III, Trixie, Brayden and Tristan. He loved big family holidays with his home filled with love and laughter. His family will forever have a hole in their hearts without him.

Todd had a huge heart and he will forever be missed by so many. He was one of the best. He adored his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and godchildren. He also loved his “critters” Joe-dog and Phoebe “smelly” cat. He chose how his chapter would close and he picked his “sis” Sonja Anderson to be by his wife’s side in his final passing. She sat by his side with Tina as he took his last breath. He ended his story his way. His family deeply thanks Dr. Yun and the Glens Falls Hospital Oncology Center for their years of care. They also thank High Peaks Hospice.

Anyone wishing to make donations in Todd’s name can do so to the Washington County 4-H Youth Horse Program for awards at Washington County Fair. Todd and his wife enjoyed years of horse time at the fair with his daughter Tristina.

His family thanks the community for all the love and support given to them through the years of Todd’s cancer fight. They will forever be grateful.

Family and friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Warrensburg Cemetery, Warrensburg, NY.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.