Aug. 27, 1967—June 9, 2021
FORT ANN — Todd John Jarvis. It is with joy, for having known and loved him, and much sorrow where Rhonda Jarvis (cousin/best friend) shares the heartbreaking news of his passing.
Todd was born August 27, 1967, to Janice (Ellsworth) Jarvis and the late Irwin Jarvis of Fort Ann, NY.
He graduated from Fort Ann Central School in 1985 in Fort Ann, NY and studied at SUNY Adirondack, NY. Unfortunately, Todd had suffered from his disease for many years, with declining health issues. He spent his days walking around God’s creations meeting new friends and hanging with old friends and family, always joking to make them laugh, that was Todd. Todd was well traveled, well loved, well known wherever he went. With his great success as a facility manager in the food and hospitality services at Compass Group, he was able to see the states and find his love for New York City where he also brought friends and family to visit when possible. Christmas time and the 4th of July fireworks were his favorite times in NYC. Todd spent many years working at Finch Pruyn.
His love, smarts and great talent for home design and decorating led him to help friends and family with many projects throughout the years. He had much love for the winters with snowmobiling and downhill skiing and the summers camping or on his boat, tubing, water skiing or wherever it took him. He has much love for his animals, one in particular, “Duke.” Todd had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. He would find a way to help even if he did not have it. So, if you knew Todd, you would always remember him, so do not forget to give him a cheer. He was a devoted father, great son, great brother, and great best friend. He truly will be missed. Rest in peace Todd.
He is survived by his three sons: Brandon Jarvis, Cody Jarvis and Bradley Jarvis, whom he loved so very much and went above and beyond for their happiness. He also is survived by his mother, Janice Jarvis; his sister, Darci Holcomb and brother-in-law, Joe Holcomb; his brothers: Michael Jarvis and Scott Jarvis; his nieces: Cassandra Nassivera, her husband, Aaron, and daughter, Marleigh, and Demi Stockman; his nephews: Devin Stockman and Tyler Jarvis.
He was predeceased by his father, Irwin Jarvis of Fort Ann, NY.
