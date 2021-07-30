Aug. 27, 1967—June 9, 2021

FORT ANN — Todd John Jarvis. It is with joy, for having known and loved him, and much sorrow where Rhonda Jarvis (cousin/best friend) shares the heartbreaking news of his passing.

Todd was born August 27, 1967, to Janice (Ellsworth) Jarvis and the late Irwin Jarvis of Fort Ann, NY.

He graduated from Fort Ann Central School in 1985 in Fort Ann, NY and studied at SUNY Adirondack, NY. Unfortunately, Todd had suffered from his disease for many years, with declining health issues. He spent his days walking around God’s creations meeting new friends and hanging with old friends and family, always joking to make them laugh, that was Todd. Todd was well traveled, well loved, well known wherever he went. With his great success as a facility manager in the food and hospitality services at Compass Group, he was able to see the states and find his love for New York City where he also brought friends and family to visit when possible. Christmas time and the 4th of July fireworks were his favorite times in NYC. Todd spent many years working at Finch Pruyn.