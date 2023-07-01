May 7, 1976 — June 27, 2023

NORTH CREEK—Toby J. Collier, age 47, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

He was born on May 7, 1976 Houlton, ME to Bonnie and Jerome Collier.

Toby graduated from Southern Aroostook Community School in 1995 and attended Union College.

Toby most recently worked at VMJR Companies as a Field Supervisor after working as a skilled and respected carpenter and contractor most of his adult life.

Growing up in Northern Maine, he had a deep connection to nature, always refining his skills as an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He learned from his grandparents and parents about how to be self-reliant.

He enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, and pickling. He learned how to fix things and build things, all the while developing his skills of self-reliance. Toby was a throwback to another era.

In high school he played baseball and continued to love the game and his, often time frustrating, Boston Red Sox.

Toby met his significant other, Jessica, in 2005, moving to the Adirondacks together that same year. His son, Hunter, was born in 2010 and became the center of his life. He has been delighted that Hunter has his own passion for baseball. Toby coached many seasons with the Saratoga Wilton Youth Baseball League and has cheered his son’s Blue Sox Travel Team on from the outfield religiously for the last five years. Toby enjoyed watching his son grow up more than anything.

Toby is survived by his significant other, Jessica; and their son, Hunter, of Wilton, NY; his parents, Bonnie and Jerome Collier of Oakfield, ME; a beloved brother, Todd Collier, and his wife Janelle and their two children: Bentley and Ethan, of Oakfield, ME; his grandmother, Lucille Mitchell of Merrill, ME; his uncle, Byron and his wife Mary also of Oakfield, ME; and aunt Natalie Webber of Houlton, ME. Toby is also survived by numerous extended family and of course, innumerable friends who regarded him as a brother.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 3, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Calling hours will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.